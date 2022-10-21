CM Bizenjo congratulates nation on removal of Pakistan’s name from FATF grey list

QUETTA, Oct 21 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday congratulated the entire nation, Prime Minister and Pakistan Army Chief on the removal of Pakistan’s name from FATF’s grey list.

He also lauded efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for succeeding in getting Pakistan out of the grey list.

“The credit of this success also goes to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, as he played a key role in removing Pakistan from the grey list,” he said, adding that the entire nation recognized the efforts of the army chief in this regard.

He said the reputation and prestige of Pakistan had increased at the global level, also adding this important development was a recognition of the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the war against terror.

This big decision will have far-reaching dividends for Pakistan in the future, he said.