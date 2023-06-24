CM Bizenjo condemns blast in Turbat

QUETTA, Jun 24 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo on Saturday strongly condemned Turbat bomb blast which left a police personnel martyr and a woman injured.

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of a police personnel and the injury of a woman in the blast.

The CM said that the aim of terrorism was to halt the development process and intimidate the security forces saying that measures were being taken to foil the nefarious design of anti-peace elements in the contribution of security forces and the public from the province.

“By continuing the process of development, we will ensure the welfare of the people and the elimination of the backwardness of the province”, he said

He said that the determination and courage of the security forces could not be weakened by cowardly attacks of anti-peace elements saying that the conscious people of Makran would thwart the ambitions of the anti-development elements.

The chief minister extended his sympathy to the family of the martyred police.