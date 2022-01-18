CM Bizenjo assures students of solving problems

QUETTA, Jan 18 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday assured the students of medical colleges that their issue of registration would be resolved soon.

He expressed these views while talking to representatives of medical colleges who met him before the start of Balochistan Assembly session here.

The chief minister said that issues of the students were not taken seriously during the previous regimes but the present government would take all-out steps to solve them.

Bizenjo further said he has directed health department to address this issue in collaboration with the PMC adding that he himself would visit Islamabad to meet the Chairman of PMC in order to solve the issues of the medical students.

The chief minister said the students should call off their protest and must pay attention on their studies.