CM Balochistan, UNHCR representative discuss Afghan refugee evacuation

QUETTA, Nov 14 (APP): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative posted in Pakistan, Philippa Kendler, called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday to discuss the evacuation of Afghan refugees and other relevant matters.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan has extended hospitality to Afghan citizens for a long time, but the federal government has decided to send illegal immigrants from Pakistan back to their homeland. He added that the government had set a time line for this, which has expired, and that the regime has initiated action to send all illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals, back to their homeland so that they could use their abilities for their country.

The Chief Minister emphasized that no country can keep a citizen of another country for a long time without documents, and that this action was not being taken against foreigners who have legal documents. He said that this action was indiscriminate against all foreigners who were illegally residing in Pakistan, and that holding centers has been set up for the convenience of people returning home.

The Chief Minister also stated that illegal immigrants were being sent back to their homeland with honor and respect, and that all provinces were bound to implement the decision to return illegal immigrants. He added that Balochistan is a land of peace, brotherhood, and love, and that respect for laws is important for every individual.

The UNHCR representative appreciated the Balochistan government’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees and to facilitate their voluntary return to Afghanistan. She also expressed her support for the government’s efforts to deal illegal immigration.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to working together to ensure the safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.