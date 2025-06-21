CM Balochistan pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jun 21 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister (CM), Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 72nd birth anniversary, hailing her as a distinguished leader not only of Pakistan but of Asia and the wider world.

He credited the country’s nuclear strength to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the foundation of Pakistan’s missile program to the leadership of Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing a ceremony in Quetta, attended by party leaders, workers, and civil society members, the CM highlighted the sacrifices and contributions of the Bhutto family. “Today, we gather to honor the legacy, services, and memories of a leader whose political acumen and democratic resolve earned her global respect,” he said.

He emphasized that the decision to make Pakistan a nuclear power was taken by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and when it became evident that nuclear capability without a delivery system was incomplete, Benazir Bhutto took the historic step of initiating Pakistan’s missile program, a move that significantly enhanced the country’s defense invincible.

Speaking on recent geopolitical scenario, CM Bugti praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for emerging as a strong and articulate advocate for Pakistan on international platforms. “He was the only young leader who confidently presented Pakistan’s narrative to the world with courage, clarity, and diplomatic tact,” Bugti said, adding that the world now sees Pakistan as a peace-loving nation and recognizes Indian aggression as the root cause of regional tensions.

Highlighting the federal character of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the CM said it is the only political party that has truly worked to unify all four provinces. He said that under Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, the party continues to advance the vision of Benazir Bhutto.

Bugti detailed several developmental initiatives launched in Balochistan under PPP’s vision including the establishment of People’s Air Ambulance service which would be operational soon.

The People’s Train Service from Sariab to Kuchlak to be commenced shortly, Introduction of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, reforms in health and education sectors underway, accelerated rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas, completion of the NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) project in Balochistan, which will be inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 8,000 homes built for flood victims, to be handed over soon.

“Benazir Bhutto was not only a visionary leader but also a compassionate mother figure and a true voice of the people,” he said.

Bugti pledged continued loyalty to the PPP, stating, “The respect this party has given us, we will return through service to the people and commitment to its workers. This party, its mission, and ideology are our strength and our future.”

The event was also addressed by Provincial Ministers Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani and Haji Ali Madad Jattak, PPP central leader Syed Iqbal Shah, former Deputy Chairman Senate Mir Sabir Baloch, and PPP Quetta Division President Advocate Khair Muhammad Tareen.