CM Balochistan for taking education friendly measures

QUETTA, Jan 24 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking education-friendly measures.

In a statement issued on the eve of World Education Day, the CM said new schools, colleges and sub-campuses of universities are being established across the province.

“The government has released 2.5 billion rupees as grant-in-aid to universities,” he said, adding that the problems of timescale and upgradation of teachers are being resolved.

He said the government has made permanent 1493 contract teachers of the Global Partnership for Education project while two girl’s cadet colleges have also been established in the province.

The CM recalled the process of recruiting intern teachers in remote areas is going on. “We all should play our role in creating an educated society. If students of Balochistan study, the province will move forward,” Bizenjo maintained.

