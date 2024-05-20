CM Balochistan for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek

QUETTA, May 20 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Monday directed the authorities concerned for the safe return of the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan.

“The provincial government will bear all the expenses for bringing back the stranded students in Bishkek,” Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

He said that Provincial Minister Bakht Kakar and MPA Mir Zareen Magsi have been nominated as focal persons to oversee the safe return of the students.

“We are well aware of the concerns and difficulties faced by the parents and students,” CM Bugti said.

The booking process for PIA flights has already been commenced to facilitate students’ return, he maintained.

APP/ask