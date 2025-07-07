CM Balochistan felicitates newly appointed PPP Provincial Leadership

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 07 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan chapter following the party’s recent organizational restructuring.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM congratulated Sardar Umar Gorgej on his appointment as the provincial President, Rabani Kakar as General Secretary, and Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi as Information Secretary.

He termed the appointments a welcome development and a positive step in the political landscape of Balochistan.

CM Bugti praised Sardar Umar Gorgej as a “serious, pragmatic, and public-spirited leader” known for his dedication to democratic principles. He expressed confidence that Rabani Kakar and Mir Zahoor Buledi would play an effective role in further strengthening the organizational structure of the party and enhancing its functionality in the province.

Highlighting the importance of active political parties in a democratic setup, CM Bugti stated, “The organization and vitality of political parties are symbols of a robust democracy. Political continuity plays a vital role in restoring public trust, and I hope that the new leadership will contribute meaningfully to resolving the issues faced by the people of Balochistan.”

He stressed the need for all political stakeholders to rise above party affiliations and work collectively in the interest of the province. “Promoting democratic traditions is our shared responsibility. Without fostering a culture of political tolerance, patience, and mutual cooperation, we cannot achieve progress and stability,” he added.

The CM also underscored the importance of encouraging political workers and strengthening democratic institutions, calling these efforts “key to reinforcing the democratic system.”

Expressing optimism about the future of the PPP’s new provincial leadership, Bugti said, “ he hoped the new team will play a prominent role in public service, raising political awareness, and upholding democratic values.”

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizing that the resolution of Balochistan’s longstanding issues lies in broader political consensus and inter-party harmony. “We must all play our part in shaping a better future for our province,” he affirmed.