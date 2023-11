QUETTA, Nov 18 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Foreign Minister and former Speaker of National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan.

In a statement issued here, the CM said, he is deeply saddened to hear the death of Gohar Ayub Khan. The deceased was a seasoned politician.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan also expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.