CM Balochistan announces plan to develop Hinglaj Mata Temple as a religious tourist site

QUETTA, Mar 26 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced plan to transform Hinglaj Mata Temple into a major religious tourist site.

He assured the delegation that additional resources would be allocated in the upcoming provincial budget to further support the development of the site.

The Chief Minister met with a delegation led by Senator Danesh Kumar, the head of Hinglaj Mata Temple, along with former caretaker Prime Minister, Anwarul Haq Kakar, in Quetta.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the development initiatives at the Hinglaj Mata Temple.

The CM praised the active role of Senator Danesh Kumar in promoting the welfare of minorities, noting his selfless contributions to their social well-being.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further assured that the provincial government is committed to provide equal opportunities for education, healthcare, employment, and development to minorities. He highlighted the inclusion of a significant quota for minorities in the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program, encouraging them to actively participate in the program for higher education.

The CM also pointed out that Balochistan is known for its religious tolerance and interfaith harmony. He noted that millions of pilgrims visit Hinglaj Mata Temple every year, and the site has the potential to be recognized as a global standard religious tourist destination. He confirmed that the necessary resources would be provided to ensure all required facilities for the pilgrims.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti concluded by acknowledging the significant role that minorities play in the economic and social development of the country, emphasizing that their contributions should never be overlooked.