CM attends induction ceremony of 978 new recruits from Hyderabad Range into police force at 131st Passing-Out Parade

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the 131st Passing-Out Parade at Shahid Hayat Police Training College (SHPTC), reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening the Sindh Police through professional training and welfare measures.

The Passing-Out Parade of SHPTC was held on Saturday in Saeedabad, Karachi, marking the formal induction of 978 new recruits from the Hyderabad Range into the Sindh Police.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was escorted to the college by the Mounted Police, while the Inspector General of Sindh Police aJaved Alam Odho, Adl IG Karachi Azad Khan, Additional IGP Training Iqbal Dara, and DIGP Training Faizullah Korejo, and senior officers welcomed him.

The ceremony featured a formal march-past, salute, and the oath-taking of the newly trained recruits. Principal Police Training College Sajid Ameer Sadozai delivered the welcome address. At the same time, IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho highlighted the force’s professional role, mission, and achievements and thanked the Chief Minister for his continued support.

Addressing the parade, the Chief Minister congratulated 879 newly passed-out police personnel, calling them the pride of the nation and the frontline protectors of citizens’ lives and property. He said the public, civil society, and the government place high expectations on the Sindh Police, stressing that crime control, arrest of criminals, and enforcement of the rule of law are the force’s core responsibilities. “Effective law enforcement strengthens public trust,” he noted.

CM Murad Ali Shah said modern, need-based training was essential for police success and credited the Sindh Police with effective operations against terrorism and crime, resulting in improved law and order. He recalled a time when cities faced frequent bombings and widespread insecurity, adding that the sustained resolve and sacrifices of security forces had largely eliminated terrorism, though vigilance remained necessary due to regional threats.

Highlighting recent performance, the CM said the police had achieved notable successes against dacoits over the past three months and must continue efforts against street crime in urban areas. He emphasised that training was the backbone of policing and assured that training institutions would be provided with all necessary facilities, within available resources, to develop them into world-class centres.

As a major welfare measure, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the monthly food allowance for police personnel to Rs 10,000. He expressed confidence that the newly inducted officers would perform their duties with honesty, dedication, and professionalism and uphold the reputation of the Sindh Police.

IG Police Javed Alam Odho, addressing the ceremony, congratulated the graduates, emphasising that the “true beauty of power lies in its just use” and urging them to prioritise public service and impartiality.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed “Bhittai Mess Hall,” which can accommodate 300 trainees. Additional improvements, such as a new 10-acre PT ground for lady trainees and a jogging track, were also highlighted.

The Principal of SHPTC, Sajid Amir Sudozai, noted that since its inception in 1984, the college has trained over 94,000 officers for various national and provincial law enforcement agencies.

The Principal reaffirmed that the recruits underwent rigorous training in modern investigation techniques, technology usage, and professional ethics to meet contemporary security challenges.

The ceremony concluded with a prize distribution for outstanding performers, a general salute, and a traditional march-past by the new officers.