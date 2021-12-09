CM approves construction of biggest expo in Faisalabad

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the construction of Pakistan’s biggest expo centre in Faisalabad.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries, chairmen of FIEDMC and PIEDMC, and others to review progress on special economic zones.

An expo centre and surgical city would also be put up in Sialkot to enhance exports, the meeting decided. The chief minister directed to take steps to colonise the special economic zones without delay.

The meeting was told that the aqua park project would be launched in Chunian.

It was satisfying that the investment facilitation cell was playing its role to resolve investors’ problems, the CM said and appreciated the interest shown by international investors to invest in special economic zones.

The meeting was informed that work was in progress in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh economic zones while funds have been released to provide utilities in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and SEZs of Vehari and Gujrat.