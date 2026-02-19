CM approves acceleration of SWEEP to modernize Karachi’s waste management system

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday approved the acceleration of the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP), a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Karachi’s waste management system into a modern, environmentally compliant and climate-resilient framework.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House, the chief minister said SWEEP — a joint initiative of the Government of Sindh and the World Bank — is central to the vision of making Karachi a cleaner, greener and more livable city. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad and Project Director SWEEP Anwar Shar.

The chief minister underlined that the core objective of SWEEP is to reduce Karachi’s carbon footprint while ensuring compliance with national and international environmental quality standards. He said the project would not only modernize waste collection and disposal systems but also enhance safety at dump sites, rehabilitate exhausted landfill areas and improve living conditions and livelihoods of waste pickers residing nearby.

“Integrated solid waste management is essential for public health, environmental protection and climate resilience,” he said, directing officials to ensure strict adherence to environmental safeguards and timely completion of all project components.

The project focuses on developing urgently needed infrastructure, including modern Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and sanitary engineered Landfill Sites (LFS), to strengthen municipal solid waste management across the metropolis.

Garbage Transfer Stations are designed to enhance operational efficiency through organised waste reception,segregation and bulk transfer, thereby reducing environmental and public health risks. The landfill component provides engineered and environmentally compliant disposal of residual waste, complete with leachate management systems and gas wells.

Construction is underway at four locations — Sharafi Goth, Dinga Morr, Imtiaz and Gutter Baghicha. As of February 2026, the Sharafi Goth GTS has achieved over 52 per cent physical progress, while work at other sites is advancing at various stages. Several facilities are expected to be completed by August 2026.

At the 485-acre Jam Chakro site, development is progressing across five landfill phases with an estimated operational lifespan of 6.5 years. Overall physical progress stands at around 41 per cent, including construction of leachate tanks, gas wells, waste reception areas, internal roads and buildings. The site is designed to safely process up to 7,000 tonnes of waste per day in compliance with environmental standards.

The chief minister observed that SWEEP aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025, which emphasises reducing urban pollution, modernizing waste management systems and promoting sustainable cities. He directed the project team to address existing delays, bridge performance gaps and maintain momentum to ensure tangible improvements for Karachi’s residents.

“We are committed to providing a sustainable and livable environment through an end-to-end integrated solid waste management system,” he said, reaffirming the government’s resolve to safeguard the city’s environment while promoting inclusive urban development.