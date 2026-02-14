CM announces start of Ramazan Nigehban ATM card delivery

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced that delivery of ATM cards under the Ramazan Nigehban Package had started across the province.

In a message on X, she expressed gratitude over the launch of the Nigehban ATM cards and said that financial assistance worth Rs40 billion would be provided to four million households through a fully digital and transparent system. She added that the initiative would ensure beneficiaries received support without having to stand in long queues or face inconvenience.

A dedicated helpline (08000-2345) and 160 special centres in every tehsil have been established to facilitate applicants. In addition, branchless banking agents and designated outlets have been set up across the province for card activation and cash withdrawal.

The chief minister said no family should feel alone during Ramazan, adding that delivering the blessings of the holy month to every household remained the government’s top priority. She further stated that daily iftar arrangements for fasting individuals would be organised through Nigehban dastarkhwans in every tehsil, while essential commodities would be made available at subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars.