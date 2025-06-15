CM announces free higher education for children of industrial, mine workers

LAHORE, Jun 15 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a landmark initiative offering free higher education to the children of industrial and mine workers at COMSATS University.

Under the program, the Punjab government will bear all educational expenses, marking a historic step towards uplifting the working class through education.

The CM talking about the initiative said, “Children of workers will be admitted to seven campuses of COMSATS University, and the Punjab government will pay their fees.

” She added that workers are the crown of the nation, and her government is determined to provide them with every essential facility, especially in the fields of education and healthcare.

“The doors of higher education are now open for every worker’s child in Punjab. No child will be deprived of education due to financial hardship,” she affirmed, adding that these measures reflect a commitment to social justice that has no precedent in the province’s history.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that children of registered workers, including those of deceased and disabled workers, would be eligible for this opportunity across all major campuses of COMSATS University, Islamabad, Lahore, Abbottabad, Wah, Attock, Sahiwal, and Vehari.

She noted that the initiative is a testament to her government’s inclusive vision and dedication to improving the lives of laborers through meaningful, long-term support.

Relevant authorities briefed the Chief Minister that the Worker Welfare Fund has opened the application process and that deadlines vary by campus, ranging from early July to mid-August.

Applicants are required to apply online through the university’s official website and must also submit relevant documents at the admission office. These include copies of the worker’s CNIC, registered worker certificate, the student’s CNIC or B-Form, and proof of social security or old age benefit enrollment.