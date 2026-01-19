CM announces compensation, inquiry, safety reforms after Gul Plaza fire

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 19 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced a comprehensive relief, inquiry and fire safety reform package in connection with the tragic fire incident at Gul Plaza.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference accompanied by business and trade leaders, including Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Muhammad Idrees Memon, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Junaid Makda, Muhammad Tariq Yousuf and Muhammad Tanveer Pasta at CM House.

Provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani, Advisor Gianchand Israni, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi and DC South Javed Khoso were also present on the occasion.

Recalling the incident, the chief minister said that a heartbreaking tragedy occurred the night before last when a fire broke out at Gul Plaza at around 10:15 pm. He said the exact cause had not yet to be determined, though preliminary assessments suggested a possible short circuit.

Briefing the media on the rescue operation, Murad Ali Shah said that 24 fire brigade vehicles, 10 water bowzers and four snorkel vehicles took part in firefighting efforts.

He added that around 100 firefighters from KMC and another 100 from Rescue 1122 were involved in the operation. He noted that about 10 per cent of the fire was still smouldering, while access inside the building remained extremely difficult due to structural constraints.

The chief minister announced that the family of each deceased victim will be given Rs10 million as compensation by his government. He also assured that the affected shopkeepers would not be left alone and would be supported to get back on their feet.

“We have helped victims in the past, and we will do so again,” he said, adding that a special committee has been constituted to assist the Gul Plaza affectees.

According to the plan, a traders’ committee will assess the financial losses, while the government will extend support accordingly. He also said that proposals were under consideration to provide temporary alternative spaces to displaced shopkeepers.

Announcing a formal investigation, Murad Ali Shah said a committee headed by the Karachi commissioner had been formed to probe the causes of the fire, with the Additional IG Karachi assisting the inquiry. He added that assistance from the Forensic Laboratory Lahore had also been sought.

“This inquiry is not meant to target anyone; it is meant to correct our mistakes,” the chief minister said, adding that if evidence of sabotage emerged, strict action would be taken.

He stressed that responsibility would be fixed and punishments awarded where warranted, but no one would be made a scapegoat. He also said that, if needed, a judicial inquiry could be ordered.

The chief minister announced the immediate implementation of the Fire Safety Audit 2024, which had reviewed 145 buildings. He said both the government and traders would have to fulfil their respective responsibilities to prevent future tragedies.

As part of immediate and mid-term measures, he announced that fire alarms would be installed in shops, describing them as critical for saving human lives by enabling timely evacuation. He acknowledged that many buildings in Karachi suffer from serious safety issues and said the government was taking urgent and medium-term steps to address them.

Murad Ali Shah revealed that approval had originally been granted for 1,017 shops in Gul Plaza, and the inquiry would determine whether additional shops had been constructed and whether adequate firefighting arrangements were in place.

Calling for restraint, the chief minister urged all stakeholders to avoid exaggeration and unnecessary blame during a time of tragedy. He said disaster sites were sealed to facilitate technical work, but premature speculation often created confusion.

“I accept that there have been mistakes on the government’s part, but everyone must look within,” he said, adding that institutions considering themselves above accountability must also introspect. He emphasised that the government did not want to blame shopkeepers at a time when they were already in distress.

He appealed to the media to play a positive and responsible role, saying, “I am not upset with the media, but requesting a constructive role is not wrong.”

The chief minister clarified that information about the fire was received at 10.16 pm, and the first fire tender reached the site by 10.26 pm. He acknowledged difficulties in supplying water due to blocked access routes. Explaining his own delayed arrival, he said he was out of the city at the time, while the mayor was also out of town and returned on the first available flight. He maintained that the deputy mayor and Karachi commissioner were present at the site and that he remained in constant contact with them.

Prominent trader leader Javed Bilwani, who was present at the press conference, endorsed the chief minister’s statements and urged the media to support recovery efforts through positive reporting. He stressed that fire alarms were the most essential tool for saving lives and announced that the Karachi Chamber would conduct fire drills in markets across the city.

He said providing reassurance in times of crisis strengthened public morale and added that all necessary decisions would be finalised at the CM House before leaving.

Concluding his address, Murad Ali Shah said tragedies like Gul Plaza occur around the world, but the real test lies in learning lessons and improving systems. “I request everyone to help extinguish the fire, not fan it,” he said, reaffirming that he was answerable to the people of Sindh and committed to preventing such incidents in the future.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to review the incident. The meeting also focused on long-term reforms to prevent similar tragedies. The chief minister directed that all local government fire services be unified under Rescue 1122 to ensure a professional and coordinated response across the province.

He also ordered fast-tracking of new legislation, including the Sindh Community Safety Act, 2026, and stricter building safety regulations for commercial areas. Meanwhile, PDMA Sindh continues cooling and clearing operations at the site as authorities work to determine the causes of the fire and strengthen emergency preparedness.