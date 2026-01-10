CM announces cardiac cath labs in every district

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure

the early completion of the District Cardiac Cath Lab Project, aimed at providing modern, life-saving

cardiac care facilities at the district level across Punjab.

Under the chief minister’s vision to strengthen grassroots healthcare and ease pressure on tertiary

hospitals, the project is being implemented province-wide. Following the establishment of a cardiac

cath lab at DHQ Hospital Jhelum, facilities in Jhang, Mianwali, and Vehari have been completed and will be made functional shortly.

In the second phase, cardiac cath labs will be established in Bhakkar, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Rajanpur, and Toba Tek Singh.

Each district-level cardiac cath lab will offer advanced services, including angiography, angioplasty, and primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The availability of these facilities will enable timely treatment of heart patients reaching hospitals within the critical 60 to 90 minutes during cardiac emergencies, significantly improving survival rates.

The chief minister also directed the health department to ensure deployment of specialist doctors, interventional cardiologists, and trained paramedical staff at district cardiology centres. To attract skilled professionals, a special pay package has been approved for doctors serving at district cardiac cath labs.

“All district-level, state-of-the-art cardiac cath labs will provide high-quality treatment for heart diseases in accordance with international SOPs,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, adding that patients suffering heart attacks would no longer need to travel to major cities, as life-saving treatment would be available at nearby district hospitals.

She noted that the initiative would significantly strengthen the healthcare system and reduce overcrowding at major hospitals. “Who could have imagined that DHQ hospitals would be equipped with cardiac cath labs providing advanced treatment?” she remarked.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would fulfill its promise of providing quality and standard healthcare facilities at the doorstep of every citizen across the province.