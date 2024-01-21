CM announces 15pc quota for news room journalists in residential plots

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced granting residential plots to reporters, photographers and cameramen and 15 per cent quota for journalists working in the news rooms.

Addressing a ceremony organised for journalists at the CM Office on Sunday, he said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, 3,300 residential plots had been granted to the reporters, photographers, cameramen and journalists of the News Room through a transparent balloting mechanism. Reporters will be granted 7-marla residential plots, while cameramen and photographers will be granted 3-marla residential plots through a transparent balloting mechanism. The advertisement for eligibility for acquiring the plot will be advertised on Monday, January 22 . Ravi Urban Development Authority(RUDA) will inform the journalists community about the mode for acquiring the plots. Mohsin Naqvi stated that approximately, one year of the incumbent government has passed. “Whichever city I visit, the only demand being made by the journalists community is to do something substantial for their welfare. Today, we have fulfilled our promise being made with our journalist brothers.” He said that he is fully aware that majority of the journalists lead a low profile lifestyle and they hardly make both ends meal. Residence for the journalists is a big issue as residence is a basic need for the journalists across Punjab including Lahore.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that a final shape to the journalists residential project has been given after holding a detailed consultation in this regard. It was our utmost strive to find a suitable place and make a long-term planning as well. “We have launched a residential scheme for the reporters, photographers, cameramen and journalists of the News Room belonging to the print and electronic media. We have allocated 200 acres of land in a nice phase of RUDA to resolve residential problems of the journalists community” he said. He informed that 2300 seven marla residential plots have been allocated for the reporters while1000 three marla residential plots have been allocated for the photographers and the cameramen where they can submit their applications. 15 percent quota has been allocated for the journalists of the News Room. CM stated that RUDA has allocated a very nice place for the journalists. The eligibility criteria is easy for acquiring a plot. Most of the journalists will qualify for the balloting.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir and Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir have done a great hard work for the well-being of the journalists, he said and added the plot eligibility criteria will soon be intimated through advertisements. The journalists can apply till 28th of January and balloting will be done before 8th February, he asserted. RUDA will provide a briefing to the journalists for acquiring the plots, he maintained. The sole motive behind it is that the journalists should be granted a plot on merit as they may belong to any group or a newspaper.

RUDA will inform the journalists with regard to qualifying and will provide a complete plan. It is our utmost strive to arrange balloting before 8th February so that the plots acquisition process can be completed. “We tried to award 10-marla plot but the journalists are in a great number. Every journalist can at least build his house through this scheme. We would try that the Bank of Punjab should provide loans to the journalists community on soft terms for building their houses” he said.

CM commended the whole team for working diligently for the well-being of the journalists especially Minister for Information Amir Mir and his whole team worked a lot with dedication. The journalists across Punjab including Lahore will be granted plots through balloting on merit. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the journalists who have already been granted plots will not be given plots again. For the time being, reporters, photographers, cameramen and the journalists of the News Room will be granted plots. “It is my duty to do something worthwhile for the journalists community. I think that most of the journalists will be adjusted. I give equal importance to all the journalists of Punjab and not of the Lahore Press Club only. When I will no longer be on this post, even then I will fight for the rights of the journalists community” he said.

The journalists community profoundly thanked the CM. CM Naqvi apprised that journalists from the News Room will also be granted plots. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir met with the CM in this regard. Amir Mir requested to allocate a residential quota for the journalists belonging to the News Room. Mohsin Naqvi announced to allocate 15 percent quota in the residential scheme for the journalists of the News Room.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretaries of Housing, Information, CEO RUDA, DGPR and officials concerned were also present.