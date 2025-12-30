CM agrees to establishment of walled city authority for Peshawar beautification

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP): An important meeting regarding the revitalization of Peshawar plan was held at the Higher Secretariat, Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi and important decisions were taken.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, far-reaching decisions were made in the meeting to modernize the overall urban structure of the provincial capital, improve basic facilities, preserve historical heritage, and transform Peshawar into a beautiful and clean city.

It was decided to constitute a special committee to ensure effective implementation of the revitalization plan, while all relevant departments were directed to ensure progress within clearly defined timelines.

CM Muhammad Sohail Afridi instructed the concerned authorities to upgrade solid waste management, sewerage, drainage, and water supply systems in line with modern requirements and to promote urban forestation in the city. He also agreed to the proposal for the establishment of a Walled City Authority and a Horticulture Authority and directed the relevant officials to formally begin preparatory work.

The CM stated that Peshawar is the face of the province and every possible effort will be made to beautify it. He added that all resources required for the uplift of Peshawar will be provided on a priority basis.

While briefing the meeting on the plan, it was informed that under the revitalization plan, 34 main roads with a total length of 165 kilometers will be upgraded, uplifted, provided with modern lighting, and beautified. The plan also includes the construction of new slaughterhouses, establishment of new vegetable markets, upgradation of bus terminals, and improvements in other urban facilities.

To address longstanding traffic issues, vertical parking facilities, new underpasses, and flyovers will be constructed. Electricity cables will be laid underground from the Pir Zakori Flyover to Suri Pul, and from Aman Chowk to Karkhano.

The briefing further stated that existing parks in the city will be uplifted and a new theme park will be constructed along the banks of the Kabul River.

Similarly, construction of a missing link road from Hayatabad Industrial Estate to the Northern Bypass, and from Nasir Bagh Road to Regi Model Town, is also included in the project.

A modern cloverleaf interchange will be constructed at the Pir Zakori intersection. Likewise, it was decided to establish a high-tech children’s park in Hayatabad.

The briefing also stated that historical sites in Peshawar, including Gor Khatri, Sethi House, and Bibi Jan Shrine, will be restored to their original condition, while a state-of-the-art food street will be established at Chowk Yadgar.

The meeting was informed that to improve the cleanliness system, new road electric cleaners will be purchased, a sewage treatment plant will be established, and Shah Alam Khata (Shahi Katha) will be rehabilitated, along with other measures.

On this occasion, Muhammad Sohail Afridi directed that clear timelines be set for the implementation of the revitalization plan and that timely completion and practical progress of all projects be ensured under all circumstances, so that the provincial capital, Peshawar, can truly be transformed into a modern and beautiful city.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Meena Khan Afridi, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Peshawar, DG PDA, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.