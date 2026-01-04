CM Afridi announces fast-track and affordable energy projects

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP):Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Sunday chaired a meeting regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission Line and Grid System Company, where detailed progress on provincial power and hydropower projects was reviewed.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed that all ongoing transmission line projects be completed within the stipulated time and with high quality standards. He also instructed that the feasibility study for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Distribution Company be completed within six months and that the Regulatory Authority Act draft be finalized promptly.

Sohail Afridi stated that hydropower projects would be completed on a priority basis and the electricity generated from these projects would be supplied to industries at affordable rates. He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s power projects would play a vital role in industrial growth, economic stability and job creation.

Officials briefed the meeting that upon completion of ongoing projects over the next four years, the province will gain 800 megawatts of electricity. A 120-kilometer transmission line is being laid from Mataltan Power House to Chakdara Grid, with 40 kilometers of work currently underway on Lot One.

The 36-megawatt Daral Khwar Hydropower Project has been completed, while seven projects with a combined capacity of 224 megawatts are already operational. According to the briefing, the 84-megawatt Gorkan Mitaltan project is 87 percent complete and will become operational by December 2026.

Meanwhile, the 95-megawatt Gabral Kalam and 215-megawatt Madain Hydropower Projects are expected to be completed in 2027.

The chief minister stressed that public tax money was a trust and that no negligence or irresponsibility would be tolerated in this regards. He said the government is not thinking about the next election, but about the next generation, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s power projects are a key part of this long-term vision.