Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):The cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 19°C and maximum was 27°C. They said cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.

In the evening, several city areas witnessed scattered and trace rain, which made the weather pleasant and a large number of people came out for Eid shopping as well as to enjoy the cool breeze.