Cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Cloudy conditions prevailed in the city as clouds hovered on the horizon, while the sun intermittently tried to break through on Monday.

Cold winds continued to blow, adding to the chill in the air. The temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 60 percent. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to drop to 10 degrees.

Winds are blowing at a speed of around five kilometres per hour. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine, and there is no likelihood of rainfall.