Cloudy skies, scattered rain forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, Jun 16 (APP): Cloudy skies and scattered rain were witnessed in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar weather over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, moist currents are penetrating central and southern regions of the country, while a westerly wave continues to affect upper and central parts, expected to persist for another day.

The forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions with chances of dust/thunderstorms and rain at isolated locations in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and southeast/eastern Sindh. Elsewhere, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry.

Rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Barkhan, Malam Jabba, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir, and Kalam.

Turbat recorded the highest temperature in the country at 47°C, while Lahore saw a maximum of 36°C.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 155. The PM2.5 concentration stood at 12.2 times higher than the WHO’s annual safe limit.