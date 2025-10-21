Clothes godown gutted

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
FAISALABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Precious clothes were reduced to ashes when  a fire erupted in a godown at Karkhana Bazaar in the area of Rail Bazaar police station on Tuesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted at third floor in a cloth godown situated
at Karkhana Bazaar due to a short-circuit.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt huge quantity of precious clothes.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire
under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
