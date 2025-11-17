Climate Change Policy 2024 implemented in Balochistan for which Rs500 million allocated: Adviser

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 17 (APP): Adviser to Chief Minister on Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhel on Monday that the Climate Change Policy 2024 has been implemented in the province for an effective environmental strategy, for which Rs500 million has been allocated.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations comprising various social organizations, environmentalists and civic representatives called on him. The meeting discussed in detail the overall environmental situation of the province, the effects of climate change and future strategies.

The provincial adviser told the delegations that the environmental situation across, Balochistan is taking a worrying turn, especially as low rainfall has severely affected water reserves in many districts.

He said that the risks of drought are increasing in many areas, while the groundwater level in the provincial capital Quetta is also decreasing rapidly, considering this a serious problem, the government has started immediate and long-term measures.

He said that this policy would not only help in dealing with the current challenges but will also leave lasting and positive results for the coming generations.

On this occasion, the provincial advisor also termed the role of citizens and social organizations as very important and said that the fight against climate change is not the responsibility of the government alone, but no project could be successful without public participation.

He urged the delegations to actively participate in social awareness campaigns and encourage the public to adopt environmentally friendly behavior.

He said that there are many practical changes that the public could make on their own, including avoiding the use of plastic bags, participating actively in tree plantation, protecting existing trees and plants, minimizing water waste, and preventing the environment from being polluted by the emission of unnecessary gases and smoke.

Finally, he emphasized that if the government and the public work together, the threats of environment and climate change could be controlled in Balochistan, and these efforts are indispensable to secure the future.