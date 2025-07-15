Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 14 (APP):In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a clean and organized Punjab, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has continued crackdown on anti-encroachment across the city on Monday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Nawan Shehr Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Double Phatak Chowk, Lakri Mandi Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, New Shah Shams Colony and Bcg Chowk.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a Cleaner and Greener Punjab to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA Teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.