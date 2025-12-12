Cleanliness week drive in full swing in Paharpur Tehsil

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 12 (APP):A cleanliness week campaign has formally begun in Paharpur Tehsil.

At the inauguration, the Assistant Commissioner of Paharpur Dr Hamid issued special instructions to the sanitation staff, emphasizing that cleanliness activities should be carried out in an organized manner to ensure improved results across all areas of the tehsil.

He directed the staff to follow the designated schedule and make the cleaning operations in various neighborhoods and markets more effective. Meanwhile, sanitation teams also began removing waste and cleaning streets in several localities.

The Assistant Commissioner appealed to the public to consider cleanliness their civic and social duty and to actively participate in the campaign to help maintain a clean and healthy environment.

He added that cleanliness is half of faith, and public cooperation is essential for the success of this initiative.