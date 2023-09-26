Clean Indus drive conducted to protect ecosystem

SUKKUR, Sep 26 (APP):The Living Indus Initiative by the United Nations and the Ministry of Climate Change jointly conducted an event on Tuesday called “Clean the Indus Drive” in collaboration with a number of groups, including the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), WWF, and other stakeholders.

At the Indus River’s Sadh Belo point in Sukkur, the drive took place. Its main goal was to increase public awareness of the value of maintaining the Indus River’s cleanliness and protecting its environment. This was accomplished by organizing cleanup efforts with the help of numerous partners from the community, civic society, academia, the media, local bodies, and authorities.

WWF-Pakistan organized community members from the riverine area, SRSO managed the EMO Hub School in Numaish Colony Sukkur and schoolchildren, Sukkur Municipal Corporation, Media and Hindu Panchayat, and others participated in the Clean the Indus Drive and contributed to the event’s success and played a role in the event.

While highlighting the importance of local authorities in environmental initiatives, the Team Leader of the Living Indus Initiative-UN Pakistan, Ms. Humaira Jhanzeb, shared the initiative’s objectives, emphasizing the critical role that the Indus River plays in livelihoods and the need for collective responsibility to protect it from pollution. The cleaning drive symbolized the community’s commitment to the conservation of the river and aimed to inspire joint actions toward this goal.

The Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal, expressed gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for selecting Sukkur as the location for the cleaning drive. He reiterated the city’s commitment to becoming a clean and green urban area under the leadership of Barrister Mayor Arslan Sheikh, pledging support for initiatives like the Living Indus Clean Drive.

Other key figures, including Tariq Chohan, Mukhi Eshwar Lal of the Hindu Panchayat Sukkur, Toheed Ghani of WWF-Pakistan Sukkur, Shahzaib Mahar Senior Manager SRSO, Naveed Memon Senior. Manager MER-SRSO and Akram Shaikh Manager-Education SRSO, shared their insights and discussed their respective roles in promoting and protecting the environment.

A student named Salma from the 10th grade at the EMO Hub School expressed her views on the importance of cleaning and preserving the Indus River, emphasizing the need for individuals to play their part in this endeavor.

The event culminated in a collective cleanup effort, with participants actively cleaning up various types of garbage along the banks of the River Indus, ensuring proper disposal. This effort conveyed a strong public message about the shared responsibility of keeping the River Indus clean and ensuring its well-being for future generations.