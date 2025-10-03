Civil Society lauds DC Tank unprecedented public service

- Advertisement -

TANK, Oct 03 (APP): Civil society members, community elders and local residents have hailed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tanveer Khan Khattak for his outstanding services and unprecedented initiatives in Tank, one of the most underdeveloped and conflict-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Umer Khan of Gul Imam, Asmatullah Gomal, Habibullah Mulazai, Zubair of Ranwal said that DC Tanveer Khan, widely regarded as a people-friendly administrator, has launched a series of public welfare projects that have brought lasting relief to the citizens of Tank.

His efforts to resolve the decades-old drinking water crisis top the list. For the first time in the district’s history, clean drinking water has been made available through the installation and solarization of multiple tube wells in different neighborhoods, laying of new pipelines, and the construction of a major water storage reservoir with a capacity of 120,000 gallons.

In addition, irregularities in the Public Health Engineering Department were thoroughly investigated under his direction, resulting in the suspension of negligent officials by the provincial government.

In the health sector, DC Tanveer Khan arranged free medical camps across all union councils, providing citizens with medical checkups, free medicines, and mobility support.

“Over 300 wheelchairs were distributed among differently-abled persons and widows.”

He also ensured timely assistance to flood-affected families by delivering relief goods to their doorsteps.

Infrastructure development has also been a hallmark of his tenure. The long-awaited two-kilometer Tank City Road project was completed under his supervision, easing traffic and improving mobility. Several other key roads, including Sabir Baba–Langerbai Road and Umar Adda–Sabir Baba Road, were constructed or rehabilitated, bringing significant relief to commuters.

DC Tanveer Khan also spearheaded a decisive anti-encroachment drive, recovering millions of rupees worth of state land from land mafias despite immense pressure from influential groups. The operation opened up congested markets, including Tang Bazar and Daman Chowk, greatly improving traffic flow.

In the education sector, he launched the solarization of multiple schools in Tank city and surrounding areas, ensuring a conducive learning environment. Water facilities and essential equipment were provided to students, while scholarships were awarded to position holders at Gomal University’s Tank Campus.

Sports and cultural revival were another focus, with events such as the Tank Festival, traditional horse-riding shows, and tournaments organized to engage youth in healthy activities. Sports equipment was distributed to local clubs to encourage participation.

Furthermore, polio vaccination campaigns successfully covered thousands of children, while community jirgas and consultative meetings with local elders strengthened the relationship between administration and citizens.

Civil society, parents, teachers, and local communities have praised these initiatives, calling DC Tanveer Khan’s tenure a “turning point” in the district’s governance. They credited him for delivering clean water, improved healthcare, better roads, education facilities, law enforcement against encroachers, and above all, ensuring that government resources reached the people without discrimination.