Civil Services Academy initiates ‘Heat wave mitigation campaign’

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):The Community Development & Environment Society of Civil Services Academy (CSA) has initiated the ‘Heat wave mitigation campaign, aiming to address the challenges, posed by rising temperatures.

Two relief camps have been set up as part of the endeavour, each serving a dual purpose of providing refreshments and disseminating vital information on preventive measures.

CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director PS Sadiq Chohan led the campaign which was arranged by Community Development & Environment Society President Talha Rafiq Alam, General Secretary Dr. Aleena Shakeel Nagra and under-training assistant commissioners, here on Wednesday.

The inaugural camp, located at The Mall road, was made possible through a collaboration with Pearl Continental Hotel. At this site, volunteers distributed a range of beverages, including Lemon Mint, Rooh Afza, Leach, Water, and other cooling drinks, to individuals passing by. Simultaneously, they engaged with the public, offering education on heat wave prevention strategies.

A second relief camp was established the Hall Road, in collaboration with the Hall Road Traders Union, where similar efforts were undertaken to provide relief to the community. Volunteers stationed at this location also dispensed fizzy drinks while actively educating attendees about the importance of staying hydrated and adopting measures to combat the adverse effects of high temperatures.

With more sweltering temperatures gripping much of the country, “it’s important to know the risks and symptoms of heat-related illness and how to keep yourself and your family safe as heat wave can be especially hazardous”, health experts told the people.

They advised that no matter your activity level, drink plenty of fluids, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Water is a good option, or a sports drink can help replenish salt and minerals lost through sweat. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks. “Don’t skip sunscreen, since “sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated,”

Heat-related illnesses include a spectrum of issues, including sunburn, heat rash, heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.