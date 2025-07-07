Civil judge resigns from post

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 07 (APP):A civil judge on Monday tendered his resignation from his judicial post, citing personal reasons.

According to sources, Civil Judge Muhammad Ramzan had formally submitted his resignation to the registrar of the Lahore High Court as well as the district and sessions judge, Lahore.

In his resignation letter, Judge Muhammad Ramzan stated that he was stepping down from his duties due to personal circumstances. His departure marks the end of a judicial career spanning nearly 12 years, during which he served in various capacities within the district judiciary.