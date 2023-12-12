City has favourable conditions for investors: Governor

KARACHI, Dec 12 (APP):The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that the metropolis has favourable conditions for investors.

He stated this in a reception given in honor of Vice Chairman of IFA Group of Kuwait, Saleh Al Salmi. The Governor said that the Islamic countries had always assisted Pakistan.

He further said that there were favorable investment conditions in the economic hub of the country. Tessori said that the economy will get stability with the investment of the Islamic countries. He said that all possible facilities will be provided to Kuwaiti investors.