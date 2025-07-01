City experiences partly cloudy, humid weather

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP): The city experienced partly cloudy skies and humid conditions on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea continued to affect the upper parts of the country, accompanied by a westerly wave. As a result, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist across most regions.

However, isolated rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in parts of Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, the Potohar region, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Some areas may also experience heavy downpours during the forecast period.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mangla, Takht Bai, Dir, Kakul, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Zhob, and Mithi.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Dal Bandin, where the mercury soared to 45°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 34°C.