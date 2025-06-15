City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, Jun 15 (APP):The city experienced hot but partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with the MET Office forecasting windstorms, dust-thunderstorms, hailstorms, heavy rainfall, and lightning over the next 24 hours.

According to the MET officials, moist currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country, while a westerly wave continues to influence upper and central regions. This system is expected to persist for the next two days.

The forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain at isolated locations in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Eastern Punjab, the Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Northern Balochistan. Isolated hailstorms are also possible.

Elsewhere, hot and dry conditions will prevail, with very hot weather likely in the plains.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperatures were recorded in Noorpur Thal and Turbat, both reaching 48°C, while Lahore recorded a high of 39°C.