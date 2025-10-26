Sunday, October 26, 2025
City administration to observe Kashmir Black Day

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP): The city administration will observe Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to protest India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.
On this occasion, the Karachi administration will organize a rally to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. Minister for Local Government and HTP Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will lead the rally on behalf of the Chief Minister Sindh.
Sindh ministers, secretaries and officials from all government departments, along with prominent citizens, will participate in the rally.
The Kashmir Solidarity Rally will start at 10..00 am from Peoples Secretariat and conclude at Bab-e-Imam Gate, Mazar-e-Quaid.

