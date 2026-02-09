Citrus exports from Sargodha surge to 97,000 metric tons

SARGODHA, Feb 09 (APP):Citrus exports from Sargodha district have witnessed a significant increase this season, with more than 97,000 metric tons exported so far and total exports expected to surpass 120,000 metric tons by the end of the season.

The progress was shared during a review meeting of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Citrus Revival Program, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Director Citrus Research Institute Akbar Hayat, Deputy Director Agriculture, Assistant Director Market Committee, DO Industry, and other concerned officials.

The meeting reviewed citrus production, quality standards, export performance,

and the provision of facilities to growers.

Officials informed the meeting that 70 percent of Sargodha’s citrus crop has already been sold this year, with no market crisis reported. Citrus production remained strong this year, and farmers received satisfactory prices, with rates recorded as high as Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per maund. Compared to last year, the share of high-quality citrus exports has increased markedly—from 30 percent last season to 50 percent this year.

The Director of the Citrus Research Institute briefed the meeting on the supply chain, from farms to export stages, and the introduction of new citrus varieties, adding that 60 new varieties meeting international standards have been introduced this year.

The meeting was informed that citrus production stood at 2.6 million metric tons last year, while production this year is expected to exceed 3.0 million metric tons, reflecting the positive impact of the Citrus Revival Program.

Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry directed relevant departments to utilize modern communication tools to guide farmers.

He emphasized that citrus researchers and agricultural experts should engage growers through social media platforms, YouTube channels, live sessions, and mobile applications to ensure timely dissemination of information, particularly to farmers in remote areas.