Citizens hopeful of relief, job opportunities for youth in Budget 2025-26

KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP):The Karachiites on Tuesday expressed their hope that the federal government will present a pro-people budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 and provide them with relief to meet their daily expenses and create opportunities for the youth.

Safdar Ali, a citizen, talking to APP, said that he is a peon in a public sector institution and manages his routine expenses with difficulty.

He hoped that “The government will increase a good amount in the salaries of government employees in the budget,” which will help him to meet his daily expenditures.

Anil Kumar, another citizen, said that he is a shopkeeper and sells edible items in his shop. He hoped that the prices of routine edible items would be brought down in the budget, as the government has already controlled inflation, to further provide relief to the people.

Samina Ahmed, a housewife, said that her husband works in a factory as a labourer and he (her husband) did not even get minimum daily wage amount announced by the government last year.

She urged the government authorities to increase the daily wage amount and get it implemented in factories and other organizations to provide relief to them.

Ahsan, a graduate answering a question, said that the government should create job opportunities for the young generation. He hoped that the government would announce interest-free loans for the new generation, so they could start their start-ups.