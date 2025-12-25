Christmas prayer ceremony held at Senate Mary Christ Church

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 25 (APP):A Christmas Day prayer ceremony was held at Senate Mary Christ Church in Multan on Thursday,with special prayers offered for national unity and social harmony.

The event was presided over by local Commissioner Amir Karim Khan,who also cut a Christmas cake to mark the occasion.

A large gathering of the Christian community attended,including the Bishop of Multan,City Police Officer,SP Saddar, SP Cantt and members of peace committees.

Addressing the ceremony,Commissioner Amir Karim Khan emphasized that interfaith harmony was vital for the religious, social, and cultural strength of society.

He said Islam guarantees equal rights and opportunities for minorities, and solidarity with minority communities reflects the true Islamic and democratic spirit of Pakistan.

Meanwhile,District Emergency Officer(DEO)Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary,highlighting his principles of unity,faith, and discipline as guiding values for the nation.He urged citizens to work collectively to enhance Pakistan’s reputation globally and affirmed that the Punjab Emergency Service was committed to protecting the life and property of all citizens,irrespective of their faith.