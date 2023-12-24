Christmas function at DPO office

Christmas
SIALKOT, Dec 24 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal organised a special Christmas function for Christian community employees at the DPO office here.
According to a spokesperson, a special function was organised with reference to the Christmas celebrations.
Addressing the participants, the DPO said “we are with the Christian community in their happy and sad moments and would continue to move forward while maintaining an atmosphere of brotherhood”.
Later, DPO Hasan Iqbal cut the Christmas cake and distributed cash and gifts among the Christian employees.

