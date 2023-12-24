Christmas: CM felicitates Christian community

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas Day.

Christmas provides an opportunity of rejoice and celebration for the Christian community across the globe.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the eve of Christmas, said that Holy Jesus Christ had been sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the whole humanity. The Holy Christ preached sterling values of brotherhood, love and sympathy.

The CM said “we, as Muslim, should pay deep respect to Holy Christ as a great prophet from the core of our hearts”. The focus of teachings of Holy Christ was not a single community but the whole humanity. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah kept white colour for the minorities in our national flag and for safeguarding rights of minorities.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that “our constitution, according to the vision of Islam, protects rights of all minorities residing in Pakistan”. The Quaid-e-Azam from the very first day of the establishment of Pakistan announced the policy of equality, freedom and protection without any indiscrimination on the basis of religion, profession and creed.