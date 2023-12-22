Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP):A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was organised at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex to express solidarity with the Christian employees.

FDA Additional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj, Sadaqat Ali Baloch, Revolutionary Workers Union President and other officials and staff cut the cake, along with the Christian employees and greeted them on their religious event.

He said the Christian employees were playing an equal role in the public service and stability of the institution.

The Christian employees thanked all FDA officers and said that they would spare no effort in fulfilling their departmental responsibilities.