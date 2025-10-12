Christian community holds one-day prayer festival for Pakistan’s peace, stability

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): A one-day prayer festival was organized by the Christian community in Okara on Sunday, where special prayers were offered for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, especially for the country’s armed forces.

The event, led by renowned religious leader Pastor Anwar Fazal, was attended by representatives of the Okara district administration, various bishops and pastors, and a large number of members from the Christian community, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the gathering, Pastor Anwar Fazal said that Pakistan is a shared homeland for all citizens, and the Christian community stands united with the Pakistan Army for the defense and prosperity of the nation. “If any enemy conspires against our beloved country, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and make every sacrifice necessary to protect Pakistan,” he asserted.

He said the homeland was achieved through great sacrifices of martyrs, adding that unity, love, and brotherhood remain the real strength of the nation. Pastor Anwar Fazal also urged the Christian community to take practical steps of solidarity and service, particularly for flood-affected citizens facing hardships. “This is the time for us, as Pakistanis, to come forward and help one another,” he emphasized.