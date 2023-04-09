Christian community celebrates Easter in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR, Apr 09 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the Christian community on Sunday celebrated their religious event Easter as a joyous holiday and organized different congregations to mark the day with happiness.

The main procession started from St. John Church in Kohati Gate that was led by Head of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphery Sarfaraz Peter. The procession went through different bazaars while the participants were holding decorated crosses, a symbol of Christian religion by singing their religious songs.

The Christians extended greetings to each other and offered prayers for the sovereignty of the county.

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan extended his greetings to all Christian community and said that all minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have equal rights as citizens. He said that religion Islam teaches equal rights to minority communities by guaranteeing them to celebrate their religious worships, rituals and festivals with complete freedom.

Similarly, on the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan, SP Cantt. Waqas Khan inspected security arrangements in different churches. He met with security staff deployed to protect the lives and properties of Christians and directed them to keep vigilant during performing their duties.

Meanwhile, the members of Christians community residing in other parts of the province including Dir Lower, Kohat, Swabi, DIKhan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank also observed Easter with religious zeal and zest. Different ceremonies and processions were taken out to mark the day with joy.

