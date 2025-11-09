Chiniot’s Sargodha Road gets a makeover

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Nov 9 (APP): The district administration of Chiniot has launched the Sargodha Road Beautification Project, as part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif’s vision. In this regard on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal inspected the ongoing works, reviewing progress on green belts, footpaths, and dividers.

During the visit, Gondal highlighted plans to build a new divider at Old Adda Chowk to prevent accidents, along with fountains, tuff tiles, and a decorative wall.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Committee to complete the project swiftly, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life.