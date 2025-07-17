Chiniot district headquarters hospital enhances medical facilities

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Jul 16 (APP):The district administration in Chiniot is working tirelessly to provide fast and quality medical facilities to patients at the District Headquarters Hospital, implementing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a healthy Punjab.

According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal visited the hospital, inspecting the treatment process in various departments of the surgical tower.

He checked the attendance of doctors and staff, interacted with patients and inquired about the treatment facilities in the wards.

During a meeting with the health authority and hospital administration, the DC stressed that providing prompt treatment to patients should be the hallmark of the surgical ward.

He emphasized that the benefits of the Punjab government’s health initiatives should reach ordinary patients without interruption, ensuring quality care for all.