Thursday, July 24, 2025
Domestic

Chiniot administration on high alert for monsoon rain drainage

CHINIOT, Jul 24 (APP):District administration of Chiniot is actively working on drainage measures during the ongoing monsoon rains on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, teams of district administration officers and waste management companies are monitoring drainage works on highways and internal streets.
The DC reviewed the emergency measures taken for the rapid drainage of rainwater and visited disposal stations to ensure their effectiveness.
Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy rainfall.
The administration is utilizing all resources to provide relief to citizens and will continue working until the situation improves.
The district administration’s efforts aim to mitigate the impact of the monsoon rains and ensure public safety.
