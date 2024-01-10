Chinese delegation calls on AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK): Jan 10 (APP) :: A high-level delegation led by the President of the Chinese Mineral and Mining Department, Mr. Lee called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed its interest in investing in different mineral deposit areas in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Premier, while referring to the investment-friendly atmosphere in the region, said, “Azad Kashmir is a very safe and peaceful region for foreign investment”.

He said that Chinese engineers and workers have been working alongside the local workers at different hydel-power generation projects in different areas of Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China, the PM said that both nations enjoy a cordial relationship that is sweeter than honey and higher than the Himalayas.

He said that the government of Azad Kashmir would encourage Chinese investors by providing them with all the required facilities. He said that the large-scale presence of minerals makes the region’s mineral sector more lucrative for foreign investors.

He said that various companies were engaged in mineral exploration and many more have expressed interest in this field. He said that the government was providing all necessary facilities for the investors. The AJK PM assured the visiting delegation that his government would provide maximum facilities for the Chinese investors.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the investment-friendly policies of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.