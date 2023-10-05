Chinese CG Yang Yundong pays homage to Quaid-e- Azam

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP): Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong along with the diplomatic staff visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday and laid a wreath.

The Chinese Consul General paid tribute to the father of the nation and wrote his comments in the visitor’s book.

He said that China and Pakistan share a common memory of founding a country and safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and dignity.

The two countries have jointly cultivated a profound friendship on the foundation of pioneering work laid by the older generations of respective leaders he added.

This time tested friendship is even to this day a precious wealth to the people of the two countries, which provides the inexhaustible impetus for the two countries to build a closer China-Pakistan relations with a shared future in the new era.