Chinese CG hosts dinner in honour of Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):The Consul General (CG) of China, Mr Yang Yundong, hosted a dinner in honor of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

Upon his arrival, Governor Sindh was warmly welcomed by Consul General Yang Yundong and the diplomatic staff.

During the dinner, a detailed exchange of views took place on key matters including Pakistan-China relations, bilateral cooperation, investment promotion, and addressing climate change.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted that Pakistan is providing full support to foreign investors to strengthen the national economy and create more employment opportunities. He emphasized that combating the effects of climate change requires a coordinated global strategy, as this challenge concerns all of humanity.

The Consul General Yang Yundong praised the exemplary and longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, noting that it continues to grow stronger over time. He described the meeting as an important step toward further enhancing and deepening bilateral ties.

The Consul General also commended Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s public welfare initiatives, educational and training programs for youth, and his developmental vision for the province.

The dinner was attended by the diplomatic staff of the Chinese Consulate, prominent figures from both public and private sectors, and other distinguished guests.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inscribed his expressions in the Guests’ Book of the Governor House at the conclusion of the evening.