China’s advanced crawler-type rice harvester trialled at ARI DIKhan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 02 (APP):The Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan inaugurated the Crawler-Type Rice Combine Harvester imported from China, marking a significant move toward advancing modern agricultural mechanization in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director Agricultural Research, Abdul Qayum Khan, who lauded the initiative and emphasized the importance of introducing efficient, field-friendly technologies to support local farmers.

He said the adoption of modern machinery would help enhance crop productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve overall farm efficiency.

“Mechanized farming is no longer an option but a necessity. This trial will guide us in selecting suitable technologies for our local soil and climatic conditions,” he remarked.

The field demonstration was supervised by Farm Manager Sibghat Ullah Alizai, who oversaw the trial harvesting of rice (paddy) to assess the machine’s performance under native field conditions.

During the trial, the crawler-type combine harvester successfully carried out cutting, threshing, and cleaning in a single operational cycle. The machine showed strong adaptability in soft, muddy, and waterlogged paddy fields, conditions that often challenge conventional harvesting machinery.

According to technical staff, the successful trial indicates that the crawler-type harvester can significantly reduce labor requirements and improve the quality and timeliness of harvesting in rice-growing areas of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director expressed hope that such interventions would accelerate the adoption of innovative farming tools, contributing to enhanced agricultural output and improved livelihoods for local farmers.

The ARI officials said further evaluations would continue to determine long-term feasibility before large-scale introduction to the farming community.